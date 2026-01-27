Despite its compact proportions, the K 3 Classic still delivers the full power of a pressure washer. Plus, its aluminium telescopic handle ensures it can be stowed away to save space and is extremely portable and flexible. Featuring a Quick Connect trigger gun, 6-metre high-pressure hose, Vario Power spray lance, dirt blaster and water filter, the K 3 Classic is suitable for occasional use on light dirt on garden furniture, gardening tools, bicycles and elsewhere around the home. The area performance is 25 m²/h.