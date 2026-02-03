Pressure washer K 5 Comfort Premium Connect Home

The K 5 Comfort Premium Connect Home pressure washer with water-cooled motor, PremiumFlex hose and hose reel offers an area performance of 40 m²/h and is ideal for home and car.

The K 5 Comfort Premium Connect Home pressure washer comes with a water-cooled, long-lasting motor that ensures constant performance, while the convenient hose reel with PremiumFlex hose offers flexibility. Includes the Home Kit with T 5 surface cleaner and 1 litre of Stone and Façade Cleaner. The G 180 Q Comfort Connect trigger gun noticeably reduces the holding pressure, enabling fatigue-free working. The trigger gun’s LCD display offers 3 pressure levels, with eco!Mode and 2 detergent levels to adapt to different cleaning tasks. The level adjustment on the trigger gun ensures improved ergonomics during application. Thanks to the Quick Connect system, the high-pressure hose can be connected quickly, and the innovative 4-in-1 Multi Jet spray lance combines 4 different spray patterns that can be set by turning the spray lance head. In addition, the 2-in-1 detergent solution offers convenience and perfect detergent application depending on the application. The pressure can be adjusted on your smartphone via a Bluetooth connection to the Kärcher Home & Garden app, which also offers an integrated application consultant as well as tips and tricks.

Features and benefits
Clever device concept
  • The device design has organised cable and hose inlets and outlets. This ensures freedom of movement and working space and generally makes handling the cables and hoses easier.
  • Correctly aligning the devices with hose and cable connections towards the power and water source makes cleaning much more convenient.
Comfort trigger gun with COMFORT!Hold and Quick Connect
  • Trigger gun with LCD display and buttons for pressure regulation or cleaning agent dosing. Includes eco!Mode for ³⁾ reduced water and power consumption.
  • COMFORT!Hold noticeably reduces the holding pressure. Particularly advantageous for long applications when cleaning large areas.
  • The 180° level adjustment of the trigger gun enables ergonomic cleaning and more flexibility during application.
4-in-1 Multi Jet
  • Many cleaning options thanks to 4 different nozzles in one spray lance.
  • No need to change the lance for increased convenience.
2Way!Wash™ detergent concept
  • Innovative detergent concept provides maximum flexibility and optimum dosing for every cleaning task.
  • The detergent can be dispensed via the device and the Multi Jet nozzle or, for more foam, via the foam jet including detergent dosing.
  • Convenient and easy use of detergents. Kärcher detergents (available as an option) not only protect and care for the surface being cleaned but produce more efficient and longer-lasting results.
PremiumFlex high-pressure hose
  • The flexible hose ensures the utmost flexibility, and therefore maximum freedom of movement.
  • Wind and unwind the high-pressure hose easily without any knots forming.
Hose reel for comfortable handling
  • The high-pressure hose is optimally protected and stored without taking up much space.
  • Convenient working – hose always within reach due to easy rolling in and out.
  • Low centre for a safe position even on angled surfaces.
Outstanding performance
  • The water-cooled motor impresses with its particularly long service life and high power.
Ergonomic transport
  • The telescopic handle with latching mechanism enables easy, comfortable and ergonomic transport.
  • The wheels with soft component structure allow the device to be moved easily and effortlessly.
  • The carrying handle allows the device to be lifted easily and ergonomically.
Home & Garden app
  • The Kärcher Home & Garden app makes you a cleaning expert.
  • Make use of our extensive Kärcher knowledge for the perfect cleaning results. 
  • Convenient comprehensive service – all info on the device, its application and our Service portal.
Sustainability features
  • Design with 25% recycled plastic¹⁾.
  • Up to 80% less water consumption compared to a conventional garden hose.²⁾
  • Packaging made from at least 80% recycled paper.
Specifications

Technical data

Voltage (V) 230
Frequency (Hz) 50
Pressure (bar/MPa) 20 - max. 145 / 2 - max. 14,5
Flow rate (l/h) max. 500
Area performance (m²/h) 40
Inlet temperature (°C) max. 40
Connected load (kW) 2,1
Power cable (m) 5
Colour Yellow
Weight without accessories (kg) 13,5
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 21,7
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 417 x 346 x 668

¹⁾ Product only, all plastic parts excluding accessories. / ²⁾ Internal testing conditions: the pressure washer's flow rate is 40% of that of a garden hose, while cutting cleaning time in half. Flow rate and actual water and time savings vary depending on the device class, degree of soiling and location. / ³⁾ In the eco!Mode setting/level, the water consumption is reduced by 25% and the energy consumption by 35% compared to the highest setting (3rd level).

Scope of supply

  • Home Kit: T 5 surface cleaner, stone and façade cleaner, 3in1, 1 l
  • Detergents: Universal cleaner RM 626, 1 l
  • High-pressure gun: G 180 Q Connect
  • 4-in-1 Multi Jet
  • High-pressure hose: 10 m, PremiumFlex
  • Adapter for A3/4" garden hose connector

Equipment

  • Integrated high-pressure hose reel
  • Device-side Quick Connect
  • Detergent application via: 2Way!Wash™ detergent concept
  • Detergent regulation in foam nozzle application
  • Telescopic handle
  • Water-cooled motor
  • Pump material: Aluminium
  • Integrated water filter
  • Water suction
  • Accessory storage on the device
  • 2 cable hooks: with quick removal function
  • Wheels with soft component surface
  • Connection via Bluetooth
  • operation using app
  • smart services/features in the app
Pressure washer K 5 Comfort Premium Connect Home
Pressure washer K 5 Comfort Premium Connect Home
Pressure washer K 5 Comfort Premium Connect Home
Videos
Application areas
  • Bicycles
  • Garden tools and equipment
  • Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
  • Areas around the home and garden
  • Motorbikes and scooters
  • Small cars
  • Outside steps
  • Medium-sized and estate cars
  • Garden and stone walls
Accessories
Cleaning agents