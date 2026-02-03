The K 5 Comfort Premium Connect Home pressure washer comes with a water-cooled, long-lasting motor that ensures constant performance, while the convenient hose reel with PremiumFlex hose offers flexibility. Includes the Home Kit with T 5 surface cleaner and 1 litre of Stone and Façade Cleaner. The G 180 Q Comfort Connect trigger gun noticeably reduces the holding pressure, enabling fatigue-free working. The trigger gun’s LCD display offers 3 pressure levels, with eco!Mode and 2 detergent levels to adapt to different cleaning tasks. The level adjustment on the trigger gun ensures improved ergonomics during application. Thanks to the Quick Connect system, the high-pressure hose can be connected quickly, and the innovative 4-in-1 Multi Jet spray lance combines 4 different spray patterns that can be set by turning the spray lance head. In addition, the 2-in-1 detergent solution offers convenience and perfect detergent application depending on the application. The pressure can be adjusted on your smartphone via a Bluetooth connection to the Kärcher Home & Garden app, which also offers an integrated application consultant as well as tips and tricks.