Pressure washer K 5 Comfort Premium Connect Home
The K 5 Comfort Premium Connect Home pressure washer with water-cooled motor, PremiumFlex hose and hose reel offers an area performance of 40 m²/h and is ideal for home and car.
The K 5 Comfort Premium Connect Home pressure washer comes with a water-cooled, long-lasting motor that ensures constant performance, while the convenient hose reel with PremiumFlex hose offers flexibility. Includes the Home Kit with T 5 surface cleaner and 1 litre of Stone and Façade Cleaner. The G 180 Q Comfort Connect trigger gun noticeably reduces the holding pressure, enabling fatigue-free working. The trigger gun’s LCD display offers 3 pressure levels, with eco!Mode and 2 detergent levels to adapt to different cleaning tasks. The level adjustment on the trigger gun ensures improved ergonomics during application. Thanks to the Quick Connect system, the high-pressure hose can be connected quickly, and the innovative 4-in-1 Multi Jet spray lance combines 4 different spray patterns that can be set by turning the spray lance head. In addition, the 2-in-1 detergent solution offers convenience and perfect detergent application depending on the application. The pressure can be adjusted on your smartphone via a Bluetooth connection to the Kärcher Home & Garden app, which also offers an integrated application consultant as well as tips and tricks.
Features and benefits
Clever device concept
- The device design has organised cable and hose inlets and outlets. This ensures freedom of movement and working space and generally makes handling the cables and hoses easier.
- Correctly aligning the devices with hose and cable connections towards the power and water source makes cleaning much more convenient.
Comfort trigger gun with COMFORT!Hold and Quick Connect
- Trigger gun with LCD display and buttons for pressure regulation or cleaning agent dosing. Includes eco!Mode for ³⁾ reduced water and power consumption.
- COMFORT!Hold noticeably reduces the holding pressure. Particularly advantageous for long applications when cleaning large areas.
- The 180° level adjustment of the trigger gun enables ergonomic cleaning and more flexibility during application.
4-in-1 Multi Jet
- Many cleaning options thanks to 4 different nozzles in one spray lance.
- No need to change the lance for increased convenience.
2Way!Wash™ detergent concept
- Innovative detergent concept provides maximum flexibility and optimum dosing for every cleaning task.
- The detergent can be dispensed via the device and the Multi Jet nozzle or, for more foam, via the foam jet including detergent dosing.
- Convenient and easy use of detergents. Kärcher detergents (available as an option) not only protect and care for the surface being cleaned but produce more efficient and longer-lasting results.
PremiumFlex high-pressure hose
- The flexible hose ensures the utmost flexibility, and therefore maximum freedom of movement.
- Wind and unwind the high-pressure hose easily without any knots forming.
Hose reel for comfortable handling
- The high-pressure hose is optimally protected and stored without taking up much space.
- Convenient working – hose always within reach due to easy rolling in and out.
- Low centre for a safe position even on angled surfaces.
Outstanding performance
- The water-cooled motor impresses with its particularly long service life and high power.
Ergonomic transport
- The telescopic handle with latching mechanism enables easy, comfortable and ergonomic transport.
- The wheels with soft component structure allow the device to be moved easily and effortlessly.
- The carrying handle allows the device to be lifted easily and ergonomically.
Home & Garden app
- The Kärcher Home & Garden app makes you a cleaning expert.
- Make use of our extensive Kärcher knowledge for the perfect cleaning results.
- Convenient comprehensive service – all info on the device, its application and our Service portal.
Sustainability features
- Design with 25% recycled plastic¹⁾.
- Up to 80% less water consumption compared to a conventional garden hose.²⁾
- Packaging made from at least 80% recycled paper.
Specifications
Technical data
|Voltage (V)
|230
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Pressure (bar/MPa)
|20 - max. 145 / 2 - max. 14,5
|Flow rate (l/h)
|max. 500
|Area performance (m²/h)
|40
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|max. 40
|Connected load (kW)
|2,1
|Power cable (m)
|5
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|13,5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|21,7
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|417 x 346 x 668
¹⁾ Product only, all plastic parts excluding accessories. / ²⁾ Internal testing conditions: the pressure washer's flow rate is 40% of that of a garden hose, while cutting cleaning time in half. Flow rate and actual water and time savings vary depending on the device class, degree of soiling and location. / ³⁾ In the eco!Mode setting/level, the water consumption is reduced by 25% and the energy consumption by 35% compared to the highest setting (3rd level).
Scope of supply
- Home Kit: T 5 surface cleaner, stone and façade cleaner, 3in1, 1 l
- Detergents: Universal cleaner RM 626, 1 l
- High-pressure gun: G 180 Q Connect
- 4-in-1 Multi Jet
- High-pressure hose: 10 m, PremiumFlex
- Adapter for A3/4" garden hose connector
Equipment
- Integrated high-pressure hose reel
- Device-side Quick Connect
- Detergent application via: 2Way!Wash™ detergent concept
- Detergent regulation in foam nozzle application
- Telescopic handle
- Water-cooled motor
- Pump material: Aluminium
- Integrated water filter
- Water suction
- Accessory storage on the device
- 2 cable hooks: with quick removal function
- Wheels with soft component surface
- Connection via Bluetooth
- operation using app
- smart services/features in the app
Videos
Application areas
- Bicycles
- Garden tools and equipment
- Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
- Areas around the home and garden
- Motorbikes and scooters
- Small cars
- Outside steps
- Medium-sized and estate cars
- Garden and stone walls