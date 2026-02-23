Car Shampoo Concentrate RM 562, 500ml

Car shampoo concentrate for a materialfriendly vehicle cleaning. Removes oil, grease, winter and street grime from paint, glass, plastic and chrome. Makes 5 l of diluted detergent.

Specifications

Technical data

Packaging size (ml) 500
Packaging unit (Piece(s)) 8
Weight (kg) 0,5
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0,6
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 70 x 70 x 240
Car Shampoo Concentrate RM 562, 500ml
Application areas
  • Plastic
  • Windows and glass surfaces
  • Paint surfaces
  • Chrome
Accessories