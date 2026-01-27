Cockpit care matt finish RM 652, 500ml

Deep-cleaning care and protection for all plastics and rubber surfaces. Leaves silk-matt surfaces that look as good as new, are pleasant to touch and are water- and dirt-repellent.

Specifications

Technical data

Packaging size (ml) 500
Packaging unit (Piece(s)) 8
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0,6
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 80 x 80 x 280
Application areas
  • Cockpit
  • Plastic panels