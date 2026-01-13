Thanks to the practical application consultant in the Home & Garden app, which can support the K 3 Power Control pressure washer, Kärcher makes possible even better cleaning results – and turns the user into a cleaning expert. The app also offers a comprehensive service including information on the device, the application and the Kärcher Service portal. The appropriate pressure level for the application can be set directly on the spray lance and checked on the display of the G 120 Q Power Control spray gun. The detergent can be applied quickly, simply and comfortably from the integrated detergent tank. The K 3 Power Control from Kärcher also impresses with an extendable telescopic handle for comfortable transport and storage, a stand for greater stability, holders for accessories, high-pressure gun and cable, as well as the Kärcher Quick Connect system. The stand can also be used as a second carrying handle, letting you easily store and load the device. The Home Kit guarantees splash-free cleaning of larger areas around the home and includes the T 1 Surface Cleaner and 500 ml of the "Patio & Deck" detergent.