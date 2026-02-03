Compact cleaning on the go, independently of the power supply – the OC 6-18 battery-powered medium-pressure washer is ideal for fast and efficient intermediate cleaning out and about or around the home. Simply connect the hose and it's ready to go. A separately available suction hose means it can be used on the go, drawing water from wells, cisterns, buckets or natural bodies of water. With the gentle flat jet nozzle, stubborn dirt can be quickly removed from bicycles, camping or garden furniture, toys and much more. A wide range of accessories expands the field of application of the OC 6-18: for example, a 5-in-1 Multi Jet for even more flexibility in cleaning, a foam jet or a wash brush are also available separately. The exchangeable battery is included in the scope of supply and can be used in all battery-powered devices in the 18 V Kärcher Battery Power platform. Thanks to innovative Real Time Technology, the battery's LCD display shows the remaining capacity when working or charging and when in storage. With the Home & Garden app for practical tips about the device and how to use it.