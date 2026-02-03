Mobile Outdoor Cleaner OC 6-18
The compact battery-powered medium-pressure washer for intermediate cleaning without the need for a power connection. The 18 V exchangeable battery, battery charger and suction hose are sold separately. With Home & Garden app.
Compact cleaning on the go, independently of the power supply – the OC 6-18 battery-powered medium-pressure washer is ideal for fast and efficient intermediate cleaning out and about or around the home. Simply connect the hose and it's ready to go. A separately available suction hose means it can be used on the go, drawing water from wells, cisterns, buckets or natural bodies of water. With the gentle flat jet nozzle, stubborn dirt can be quickly removed from bicycles, camping or garden furniture, toys and much more. A wide range of accessories expands the field of application of the OC 6-18: for example, a 5-in-1 Multi Jet for even more flexibility in cleaning, a foam jet or a wash brush are also available separately. The exchangeable battery (not included in the scope of supply) can be used in all battery-powered devices in the 18 V Kärcher Battery Power platform. Thanks to innovative Real Time Technology, the battery's LCD display shows the remaining capacity when working or charging and when in storage. With the Home & Garden app for practical tips about the device and how to use it.
Features and benefits
Mobile cleaning
- Independent of the power source thanks to battery technology.
- Cleaning is possible even without a water connection thanks to the suction hose or the 12 l water tank trolley (both available separately).
Practical accessory holder on the machine
- The hose, trigger gun and spray lance can be easily and safely stored on the device to save space.
- Accessories are always at hand, even when you're on the move.
- The refillable 12 l water trolley is available as an optional accessory.
Home & Garden app
- The Kärcher Home & Garden app makes you a cleaning expert.
More efficient and optimally adjusted medium pressure
- 24 bar pressure (max.) for efficient intermediate cleaning.
- Cleans even sensitive surfaces gently, safely and reliably.
Flexible hose
- Simple hose handling.
18 V Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable battery (not included as standard in scope of supply)
- Real Time Technology with LCD battery display: remaining running time, remaining charging time and battery capacity.
- Long-lasting and powerful thanks to lithium-ion cells.
- Compatible with all devices on the 18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform.
Specifications
Technical data
|Battery powered device
|Battery platform
|18 V battery platform
|Pressure (bar)
|max. 24
|Pressure range
|Medium pressure
|Flow rate (l/h)
|max. 200
|Battery type
|Lithium-ion exchangeable battery
|Voltage (V)
|18
|Run time per battery charge (min)
|max. 12 (2,5 Ah) / max. 24 (5,0 Ah)
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|2,5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|3,6
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|384 x 241 x 204
Scope of supply
- Versions: Battery and battery charger not included
- Flat jet nozzle
- Integrated water filter
- Adapter for A3/4" garden hose connector
Equipment
- Water suction
- Hose type: Medium-pressure flexible hose
- Pressure trigger gun: Medium-pressure trigger gun
- Spray lance: short and long
Videos
Application areas
- Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
- Garden toys
- Garden tools and equipment
- Rubbish bins
- Flower tubs
- Bicycles
- Wheels
- Blinds/roller shutters
- Tent/camping equipment