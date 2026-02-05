Optimal cleaning of the vehicle interior with the special car accessories set for the VC 4 Cordless (Premium) myHome, VC 6 Cordless (Premium) ourFamily and VC 7 Cordless yourMax devices. The wide upholstery nozzle allows fast and efficient cleaning of upholstery and seats in the car. The flexible extension hose is ideal for cleaning places that are difficult to access such as gaps and the long and flexible crevice nozzle also reaches tight spaces.