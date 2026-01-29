Battery-power vacuum cleaner VC 4 Cordless myHome Pet
Compact, no filter bag needed, and perfect for removing pet hair: the VC 4 Cordless myHome Pet vacuum cleaner is a great option for small households with pets.
Compact yet high-impact cordless vacuum cleaner: the VC 4 Cordless myHome Pet is quickly to hand and reliably removes dust, dirt and pet hair from all floors and surfaces. The bagless cordless vacuum cleaner offers an impressive combination of high comfort, low weight and unrestricted freedom of movement. Plus, the low noise level prevents pets from being frightened. When fully charged, the device can run for up to 30 minutes. It can be used either as a floor vacuum cleaner or a handheld vacuum cleaner. The active, motorised floor nozzle ensures a thorough job of picking up dirt and hair from hard floors and carpets. And the motorised mini turbo brush reliably removes ingrained dirt, crumbs, dead skin cells and hairs from upholstery, pet beds and mattresses. Other equipment features: 1-click emptying of the dust container, boost function for a quick blast of extra power on demand and a lock button that removes the need to hold down the power button. A crevice nozzle, a 2-in-1 soft furniture brush and a wall bracket complete the scope of supply.
Features and benefits
Fine-tuned technologyPowerful 21.6 V battery, perfectly matched with active floor nozzle. Optimised running time of 30 mins in normal mode.
Two-stage power controlAmple running time to clean small households. Optional boost mode. Up to 18 minutes running time at the highest power level.
Additional accessories especially for pet ownersThe motorised mini turbo brush removes virtually all loose pet hair from upholstered furniture with ease.
Easy to use
- The power can be adjusted quickly and easily to suit the particular application.
- Simple 1-click filter emptying.
- Includes Power Lock for ease of operation.
Practically designed filter system
- 3-stage filter system with cyclonic, air inlet and sponge filters.
- No need to buy replacement filter bags.
Active floor nozzle
- Optimum dirt pick-up by motorized roller.
- Ensures reliable cleaning of surfaces.
- Extreme manoeuvrability makes it very easy to move under furniture.
Easy stowage of cordless vacuum cleaner
- Using the wall bracket, the device can be stowed away quickly and easily.
- Space-saving design, always ready-to-go.
- Convenient charging from fixed position.
Wide range of applications
- Option to attach additional accessories for ideal cleaning in every area of the home.
Specifications
Technical data
|Battery powered device
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|100 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Sound power level (dB(A))
|< 78
|Container capacity (ml)
|650
|Battery type
|Lithium-ion battery
|Voltage (V)
|21,6
|Run time per battery charge (/min)
|Normal mode: / approx. 30 Boost mode: / approx. 18
|Battery charging time with standard charger (min)
|345
|Power supply for battery charger (V/Hz)
|100 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Colour
|White
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|2,4
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|4,8
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|230 x 236 x 1115
Scope of supply
- Battery: 21.6 V / 2.5 Ah battery (1 pc.)
- Foam filter
- Air intake filter: 1 Piece(s)
- Universal floor nozzle
- Mini turbo brush
- Crevice nozzle
- 2-in-1 Furniture nozzle
- Suction tube: Plastic
- Small wall bracket
Equipment
- Bagless filter system
- Power control: with 2 performance levels
Videos
Application areas
- Sealed hard floors
- Carpets
- Pet hair