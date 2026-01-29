Compact yet high-impact cordless vacuum cleaner: the VC 4 Cordless myHome Pet is quickly to hand and reliably removes dust, dirt and pet hair from all floors and surfaces. The bagless cordless vacuum cleaner offers an impressive combination of high comfort, low weight and unrestricted freedom of movement. Plus, the low noise level prevents pets from being frightened. When fully charged, the device can run for up to 30 minutes. It can be used either as a floor vacuum cleaner or a handheld vacuum cleaner. The active, motorised floor nozzle ensures a thorough job of picking up dirt and hair from hard floors and carpets. And the motorised mini turbo brush reliably removes ingrained dirt, crumbs, dead skin cells and hairs from upholstery, pet beds and mattresses. Other equipment features: 1-click emptying of the dust container, boost function for a quick blast of extra power on demand and a lock button that removes the need to hold down the power button. A crevice nozzle, a 2-in-1 soft furniture brush and a wall bracket complete the scope of supply.