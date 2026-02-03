Battery-power vacuum cleaner VC 6 Cordless ourFamily Extra
A fully-equipped all-rounder: the VC 6 Cordless ourFamily Extra bagless vacuum cleaner has a whole host of accessories to take the hard work out of cleaning. Plus a freestanding parking station with no need to mount to the wall.
Versatile in operation thanks to an extensive range of accessories: the VC 6 Cordless ourFamily Extra is perfectly equipped for every task required of a vacuum cleaner. It provides maximum convenience with a run time of up to 50 minutes. The 250-watt BLDC motor makes vacuuming effortless, whether cleaning the entire house or tidying up little spills. The motorised floor nozzle with LED lighting vacuums just as thoroughly on hard floors as it does on carpets. There is also a motorised mini turbo brush for upholstered furniture and mattresses. For extra convenience, it has a 1-click operation to empty the dust container, the boost function for extra suction power, an ergonomic design for easy access under furniture, a three-level battery indicator and low-noise vacuuming. The lock button removes the need to hold down the power button all the time. Its low weight means the device can also be used as a compact handheld vacuum cleaner. The scope of supply includes an LED crevice nozzle for dark corners and nooks, a 2-in-1 soft furniture brush, a filter cleaning tool, as well as a second replacement filter and a freestanding parking station incorporating accessory storage and charging function.
Features and benefits
Fine-tuned technologyPowerful 25.2 V battery, perfectly matched with active floor nozzle. Optimised running time of 50 mins in normal mode. 250 W motor, active floor nozzle, Power Lock & 3-stage bagless filter system.
Practically designed filter system3-stage filter system with cyclonic, air inlet and HEPA hygiene filters. Simple 1-click filter emptying.
Additional accessories for extra fields of applicationUpholstered furniture or narrow nooks and crannies are even easier to clean using additional nozzles, such as the mini turbo brush and the LED crevice nozzle. The motorisation of the mini turbo brush and the illumination of the LED crevice nozzle ensure better dirt removal and detection. Self-standing charging station eliminates the need to mount the charging station on a wall.
Active floor nozzle
- Optimum dirt pick-up by motorized roller.
- Extreme manoeuvrability makes it very easy to move under furniture.
- Ensures reliable cleaning of surfaces.
Two-stage power control
- Ample running time to clean larger households.
- Optional boost mode.
Intuitive feedback and charge display
- Feedback and error messages via easy-to-read LED display.
- Clear battery status display.
Easy to use
- The power can be adjusted quickly and easily to suit the particular application.
- Optional boost mode.
- Includes Power Lock for ease of operation.
Wide range of applications
- Option to attach additional accessories for ideal cleaning in every area of the home.
Specifications
Technical data
|Battery powered device
|Sound power level (dB(A))
|< 78
|Container capacity (ml)
|800
|Battery type
|Lithium-ion battery
|Voltage (V)
|25,2
|Run time per battery charge (/min)
|Normal mode: / approx. 50 Boost mode: / approx. 11
|Battery charging time with standard charger (min)
|235
|Colour
|White
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|2,6
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|10,2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|235 x 266 x 1130
Scope of supply
- Battery: 25.2 V / 2.5 Ah battery (1 pc.)
- HEPA filter type: HEPA 12 filter (EN 1822:1998)
- Air intake filter: 2 Piece(s)
- Filter-cleaning tool
- Large Universal floor nozzle with LED
- Mini turbo brush
- LED - Crevice nozzle
- 2-in-1 Furniture nozzle
- Suction tube: Metal
- Self-standing parking station with charging function
Equipment
- Soft grip handle
- Bagless filter system
- Power control: with 2 performance levels
Videos
Application areas
- Sealed hard floors
- Carpets
- Stairs