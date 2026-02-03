Versatile in operation thanks to an extensive range of accessories: the VC 6 Cordless ourFamily Extra is perfectly equipped for every task required of a vacuum cleaner. It provides maximum convenience with a run time of up to 50 minutes. The 250-watt BLDC motor makes vacuuming effortless, whether cleaning the entire house or tidying up little spills. The motorised floor nozzle with LED lighting vacuums just as thoroughly on hard floors as it does on carpets. There is also a motorised mini turbo brush for upholstered furniture and mattresses. For extra convenience, it has a 1-click operation to empty the dust container, the boost function for extra suction power, an ergonomic design for easy access under furniture, a three-level battery indicator and low-noise vacuuming. The lock button removes the need to hold down the power button all the time. Its low weight means the device can also be used as a compact handheld vacuum cleaner. The scope of supply includes an LED crevice nozzle for dark corners and nooks, a 2-in-1 soft furniture brush, a filter cleaning tool, as well as a second replacement filter and a freestanding parking station incorporating accessory storage and charging function.