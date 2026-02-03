The VC 6 Cordless ourFamily Pet vacuum cleaner impresses with excellent results, comfortable handling and maximum freedom of movement at a run time of up to 50 minutes. The powerful 250-watt BLDC motor ensures effortless vacuuming and thorough cleaning results even when pet hair and dead skin cells need to be removed. It also has a boost function for extra power when it is needed. The motorised floor nozzle with LED light cleans hard floors and carpets alike. There is also a motorised mini turbo brush for upholstered furniture and mattresses. For extra convenience, it has a 1-click operation to empty the dust container, an ergonomic design for easy access under furniture and a three-level battery indicator. Another advantage is the quiet operating noise when vacuuming, which does not frighten pets. The lock button removes the need to hold down the power button all the time. The compact device can also be used as a handheld vacuum cleaner, for example to clean furniture. The scope of supply includes a crevice nozzle, a 2-in-1 soft furniture brush, a filter cleaning tool, as well as a second replacement filter and a wall bracket with charging function.