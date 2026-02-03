Battery-power vacuum cleaner VC 6 Cordless ourFamily Pet
The VC 6 Cordless ourFamily Pet bagless vacuum cleaner boasts high suction power as well as matching accessories to pick up virtually all pet hairs and dead skin cells.
The VC 6 Cordless ourFamily Pet vacuum cleaner impresses with excellent results, comfortable handling and maximum freedom of movement at a run time of up to 50 minutes. The powerful 250-watt BLDC motor ensures effortless vacuuming and thorough cleaning results even when pet hair and dead skin cells need to be removed. It also has a boost function for extra power when it is needed. The motorised floor nozzle with LED light cleans hard floors and carpets alike. There is also a motorised mini turbo brush for upholstered furniture and mattresses. For extra convenience, it has a 1-click operation to empty the dust container, an ergonomic design for easy access under furniture and a three-level battery indicator. Another advantage is the quiet operating noise when vacuuming, which does not frighten pets. The lock button removes the need to hold down the power button all the time. The compact device can also be used as a handheld vacuum cleaner, for example to clean furniture. The scope of supply includes a crevice nozzle, a 2-in-1 soft furniture brush, a filter cleaning tool, as well as a second replacement filter and a wall bracket with charging function.
Features and benefits
Fine-tuned technologyPowerful 25.2 V battery, perfectly matched with active floor nozzle. Optimised running time of 50 mins in normal mode. 250 W motor, active floor nozzle, Power Lock & 3-stage bagless filter system.
Practically designed filter system3-stage filter system with cyclonic, air inlet and HEPA hygiene filters. Simple 1-click filter emptying.
Additional accessories especially for pet ownersThe motorised mini turbo brush removes virtually all loose pet hair from upholstered furniture with ease. Easy filter cleaning – important for areas with high concentrations of dirt in households with pets, when the filter should be cleaned more often.
Active floor nozzle
- Optimum dirt pick-up by motorized roller.
- Extreme manoeuvrability makes it very easy to move under furniture.
- Ensures reliable cleaning of surfaces.
Two-stage power control
- Ample running time to clean larger households.
- Optional boost mode.
Wall bracket including charging option
- Using the wall bracket, the device can be stowed away quickly and easily.
- Convenient charging simply by hanging the vacuum cleaner up.
Intuitive feedback and charge display
- Feedback and error messages via easy-to-read LED display.
- Clear battery status display.
Easy to use
- The power can be adjusted quickly and easily to suit the particular application.
- Includes Power Lock for ease of operation.
Wide range of applications
- Option to attach additional accessories for ideal cleaning in every area of the home.
Specifications
Technical data
|Battery powered device
|Sound power level (dB(A))
|< 78
|Container capacity (ml)
|800
|Battery type
|Lithium-ion battery
|Voltage (V)
|25,2
|Run time per battery charge (/min)
|Normal mode: / approx. 50 Boost mode: / approx. 11
|Battery charging time with standard charger (min)
|235
|Colour
|White
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|2,6
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|5,8
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|235 x 266 x 1130
Scope of supply
- Battery: 25.2 V / 2.5 Ah battery (1 pc.)
- HEPA filter type: HEPA 12 filter (EN 1822:1998)
- Air intake filter: 2 Piece(s)
- Filter-cleaning tool
- Large Universal floor nozzle with LED
- Mini turbo brush
- Crevice nozzle
- 2-in-1 Furniture nozzle
- Suction tube: Metal
- Large wall bracket with charging unit
Equipment
- Soft grip handle
- Bagless filter system
- Power control: with 2 performance levels
Videos
Application areas
- Sealed hard floors
- Carpets
- Pet hair