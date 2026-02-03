Battery-power vacuum cleaner VC 6 Cordless ourFamily Car
The VC 6 Cordless ourFamily Car bagless vacuum cleaner offers powerful performance and just the right accessories for thorough cleaning in the home and in the car.
Makes vacuuming a joy: the VC 6 Cordless ourFamily Car vacuum cleaner offers maximum freedom of movement at home and in the car with a run time of up to 50 minutes. The 250-watt BLDC motor takes the hard work out of vacuuming, whether cleaning the whole house or the car interior. The motorised floor nozzle with LED lighting vacuums just as thoroughly on hard floors as it does on carpets. The compact design, low weight and accessories make the vacuum particularly versatile in application, including as a handheld vacuum cleaner. The LED crevice nozzle is a useful aid when cleaning in narrow and dark areas, especially in car interiors. The 2-in-1 soft furniture brush can be used to gently clean even delicate surfaces on the dashboard. The extension hose increases the reach and the upholstery nozzle is perfect for car seats. Other useful features include the easy 1-click emptying of the dust container, the boost function for more suction power, the ergonomic design for easy access under furniture, a three-level battery indicator and the quiet operating noise. A wall bracket with charging function is also included in the scope of supply.
Features and benefits
Fine-tuned technologyPowerful 25.2 V battery, perfectly matched with active floor nozzle. Optimised running time of 50 mins in normal mode. 250 W motor, active floor nozzle, Power Lock & 3-stage bagless filter system.
Practically designed filter system3-stage filter system with cyclonic, air inlet and HEPA hygiene filters. HEPA hygiene filter (EN 1822:1998) for especially clean exhaust air. Simple 1-click filter emptying.
Additional accessories especially for cleaning car interiorsLED crevice nozzle to help locate dirt in dark corners. Long, flexible crevice nozzle and flexible extension hose to make light work of reaching all surfaces in the car. Large upholstery nozzle for quick and thorough cleaning of car seats.
Active floor nozzle
- Optimum dirt pick-up by motorized roller.
- Extreme manoeuvrability makes it very easy to move under furniture.
- Ensures reliable cleaning of surfaces.
Two-stage power control
- Ample running time to clean larger households.
- Optional boost mode.
Wall bracket including charging option
- Using the wall bracket, the device can be stowed away quickly and easily.
- Convenient charging simply by hanging the vacuum cleaner up.
Intuitive feedback and charge display
- Feedback and error messages via easy-to-read LED display.
- Clear battery status display.
Easy to use
- The power can be adjusted quickly and easily to suit the particular application.
- Optional boost mode.
- Includes Power Lock for ease of operation.
Wide range of applications
- Option to attach additional accessories for ideal cleaning in every area of the home.
Specifications
Technical data
|Battery powered device
|Sound power level (dB(A))
|< 78
|Container capacity (ml)
|800
|Battery type
|Lithium-ion battery
|Voltage (V)
|25,2
|Run time per battery charge (/min)
|Normal mode: / approx. 50 Boost mode: / approx. 11
|Battery charging time with standard charger (min)
|235
|Colour
|White
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|2,6
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|5
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|235 x 266 x 1130
Scope of supply
- Battery: 25.2 V / 2.5 Ah battery (1 pc.)
- HEPA filter type: HEPA 12 filter (EN 1822:1998)
- Air intake filter: 1 Piece(s)
- Large Universal floor nozzle with LED
- long flexible crevice nozzle
- LED - Crevice nozzle
- Flexible extension hose
- Big upholstery nozzle
- 2-in-1 Furniture nozzle
- Suction tube: Metal
- Large wall bracket with charging unit
Equipment
- Soft grip handle
- Bagless filter system
- Power control: with 2 performance levels
Application areas
- Sealed hard floors
- Carpets
- Vehicle interior