Makes vacuuming a joy: the VC 6 Cordless ourFamily Car vacuum cleaner offers maximum freedom of movement at home and in the car with a run time of up to 50 minutes. The 250-watt BLDC motor takes the hard work out of vacuuming, whether cleaning the whole house or the car interior. The motorised floor nozzle with LED lighting vacuums just as thoroughly on hard floors as it does on carpets. The compact design, low weight and accessories make the vacuum particularly versatile in application, including as a handheld vacuum cleaner. The LED crevice nozzle is a useful aid when cleaning in narrow and dark areas, especially in car interiors. The 2-in-1 soft furniture brush can be used to gently clean even delicate surfaces on the dashboard. The extension hose increases the reach and the upholstery nozzle is perfect for car seats. Other useful features include the easy 1-click emptying of the dust container, the boost function for more suction power, the ergonomic design for easy access under furniture, a three-level battery indicator and the quiet operating noise. A wall bracket with charging function is also included in the scope of supply.