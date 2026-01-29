Always there when you need it: the VC 4 Cordless myHome Car vacuum cleaner with its low weight and unrestricted freedom of movement is particularly versatile and convenient to use. With the suction tube removed, it becomes a compact handheld vacuum cleaner – perfect for cleaning car interiors. It also comes with the ideal accessories for interior car cleaning: namely, a crevice nozzle, an additional long, flexible crevice nozzle for cleaning in-between spaces, a 2-in-1 soft furniture brush for delicate surfaces, an extension hose for better reach and a large upholstery nozzle. When fully charged, the device can run for up to 30 minutes. Practical equipment features take the hard work out of vacuuming. These include an active floor nozzle for reliable dirt pick-up on hard floors and carpets, a boost function for a quick blast of extra power, 1-click emptying of the dust container and a lock button that removes the need to hold down the power button. The vacuum cleaner can be stored neatly in small spaces using the wall bracket supplied.