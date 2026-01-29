Battery-power vacuum cleaner VC 4 Cordless myHome Car
Compact, lightweight and always to hand: as a cordless vacuum cleaner with bagless filter system, the VC 4 Cordless myHome Car is perfect for small households and for cleaning car interiors.
Always there when you need it: the VC 4 Cordless myHome Car vacuum cleaner with its low weight and unrestricted freedom of movement is particularly versatile and convenient to use. With the suction tube removed, it becomes a compact handheld vacuum cleaner – perfect for cleaning car interiors. It also comes with the ideal accessories for interior car cleaning: namely, a crevice nozzle, an additional long, flexible crevice nozzle for cleaning in-between spaces, a 2-in-1 soft furniture brush for delicate surfaces, an extension hose for better reach and a large upholstery nozzle. When fully charged, the device can run for up to 30 minutes. Practical equipment features take the hard work out of vacuuming. These include an active floor nozzle for reliable dirt pick-up on hard floors and carpets, a boost function for a quick blast of extra power, 1-click emptying of the dust container and a lock button that removes the need to hold down the power button. The vacuum cleaner can be stored neatly in small spaces using the wall bracket supplied.
Features and benefits
Fine-tuned technologyPowerful 21.6 V battery, perfectly matched with active floor nozzle. Optimised running time of 30 mins in normal mode.
Two-stage power controlAmple running time to clean small households. Optional boost mode. Up to 18 minutes running time at the highest power level.
Additional accessories especially for cleaning car interiorsLong, flexible crevice nozzle and flexible extension hose to make light work of reaching all surfaces in the car. Large upholstery nozzle for quick and thorough cleaning of car seats.
Easy to use
- The power can be adjusted quickly and easily to suit the particular application.
- Simple 1-click filter emptying.
- Includes Power Lock for ease of operation.
Practically designed filter system
- 3-stage filter system with cyclonic, air inlet and sponge filters.
- No need to buy replacement filter bags.
- Simple 1-click filter emptying.
Active floor nozzle
- Optimum dirt pick-up by motorized roller.
- Ensures reliable cleaning of surfaces.
- Extreme manoeuvrability makes it very easy to move under furniture.
Easy stowage of cordless vacuum cleaner
- Using the wall bracket, the device can be stowed away quickly and easily.
- Space-saving design, always ready-to-go.
- Convenient charging from fixed position.
Wide range of applications
- Option to attach additional accessories for ideal cleaning in every area of the home.
Specifications
Technical data
|Battery powered device
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|100 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Sound power level (dB(A))
|< 78
|Container capacity (ml)
|650
|Battery type
|Lithium-ion battery
|Voltage (V)
|21,6
|Run time per battery charge (/min)
|Normal mode: / approx. 30 Boost mode: / approx. 18
|Battery charging time with standard charger (min)
|345
|Power supply for battery charger (V/Hz)
|100 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Colour
|White
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|2,4
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|5
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|230 x 236 x 1115
Scope of supply
- Battery: 21.6 V / 2.5 Ah battery (1 pc.)
- Foam filter
- Air intake filter: 1 Piece(s)
- Universal floor nozzle
- Crevice nozzle
- long flexible crevice nozzle
- Flexible extension hose
- Big upholstery nozzle
- 2-in-1 Furniture nozzle
- Suction tube: Plastic
- Small wall bracket
Equipment
- Bagless filter system
- Power control: with 2 performance levels
Videos
Application areas
- Sealed hard floors
- Carpets
- Textile surfaces
- Stairs
- Vehicle interior