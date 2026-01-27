Battery-power vacuum cleaner VC 7 Signature Line
The VC 7 Signature Line vacuum cleaner with innovative dust sensor and second battery. With filter cleaning tool, crevice nozzle, mini turbo brush, soft dusting brush and wall bracket with charging function.
Only our most innovative and powerful products bear the signature of technology pioneer and company founder Alfred Kärcher. This makes the new VC 7 Signature Line instantly recognisable as the best device in its category. With highlights such as the dust sensor, the active floor nozzle or the 2-stage power control, it also sets new standards in cleaning results and run time. Thanks to the second battery, the VC 7 Signature Line is always ready for use to quickly clear the way in large households.
Features and benefits
Signature Line benefitsThe signature of company founder Alfred Kärcher marks the product as the best Kärcher device in its category. Other exclusive benefits include app support and an extended warranty.
Second batteryFor endless run time.
Dust sensor technologyAutomatic dust detection and power control. Intelligent power adjustment for longer run time. Intuitive and effortless vacuum cleaning.
Active floor nozzle
- Optimum dirt pick-up by motorized roller.
- Extreme manoeuvrability makes it very easy to move under furniture.
- Ensures reliable cleaning of surfaces.
Practically designed filter system
- 3-stage filter system with cyclonic, air inlet and HEPA hygiene filters.
- HEPA hygiene filter (EN 1822:1998) for especially clean exhaust air.
- Simple 1-click filter emptying.
Easy to use
- The power can be adjusted quickly and easily to suit the particular application.
- Optional boost mode.
- Includes Power Lock for ease of operation.
Intuitive feedback and charge display
- Feedback and error messages via easy-to-read LED display.
- Clear battery status display.
Wall bracket including charging option
- Using the wall bracket, the device can be stowed away quickly and easily.
- Convenient charging simply by hanging the vacuum cleaner up.
Specifications
Technical data
|Battery powered device
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|100 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Sound power level (dB(A))
|< 78
|Container capacity (ml)
|800
|Battery type
|Lithium-ion battery
|Voltage (V)
|25,2
|Capacity (Ah)
|2,5
|Run time per battery charge (/min)
|Normal mode: / approx. 60 Boost mode: / approx. 8
|Battery charging time with standard charger (min)
|220
|Power supply for battery charger (V/Hz)
|220 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Colour
|White
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|2,6
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|6,2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|235 x 266 x 1130
Scope of supply
- Battery: 25.2 V / 2.5 Ah battery (2 pc.)
- HEPA filter type: HEPA 12 filter (EN 1822:1998)
- Air intake filter: 2 Piece(s)
- Filter-cleaning tool
- Large Universal floor nozzle with LED
- Mini turbo brush
- Crevice nozzle
- 2-in-1 Furniture nozzle
- Suction tube: Metal
- Large wall bracket with charging unit
Equipment
- Soft grip handle
- Bagless filter system
- Power control: with 2 performance levels
- Dust sensor
Application areas
- Hard floors
- Carpets
- Textile surfaces
- Stairs