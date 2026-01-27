Rim cleaner premium RM 667, 500ml

With maximum cleaning power and quick-action formula. Helps remove all kinds of dirt picked up by all common rim types while on the road. The intelligent colour change indicates how the cleaning agent is taking effect over time.

Specifications

Technical data

Packaging size (ml) 500
Packaging unit (Piece(s)) 8
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0,6
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 70 x 100 x 245
Application areas
  • Wheels