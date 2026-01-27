Polish & wax RM 660, 500ml
Intensive cleaning and washing- and weather-resistant preservation in a single step. Fine scratches and streaks are removed, and the original colour brilliance is restored.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (ml)
|500
|Packaging unit (Piece(s))
|8
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0,6
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|70 x 70 x 180
Compatible machines
Application areas
- Vehicle paintwork
- Paint surfaces