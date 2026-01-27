Polish & wax RM 660, 500ml

Intensive cleaning and washing- and weather-resistant preservation in a single step. Fine scratches and streaks are removed, and the original colour brilliance is restored.

Specifications

Technical data

Packaging size (ml) 500
Packaging unit (Piece(s)) 8
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0,6
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 70 x 70 x 180
Application areas
  • Vehicle paintwork
  • Paint surfaces
Accessories