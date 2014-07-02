Inno Foam Set with detergent injector

High-pressure foam system with double lance (foam nozzle and high-pressure jet for rinsing). For use with mobile and stationary high-pressure and HDS pressure cleaners for cleaning or disinfection.

Inno foam kit with detergent injector - the innovative high-pressure foam system for use with mobile and stationary HD and HDS pressure cleaners for cleaning or disinfection. Double lance with foam nozzle and high-pressure jet for rinsing. The high-pressure detergent injector features a precise dosing valve (0-5%). Nozzle kits must be ordered separately.

Specifications

Technical data

Connection thread M22 x 1.5
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 3.3
Accessories
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

CONTACT

Kärcher Middle East Headquarters

P.O. Box 17416
Jebel Ali Free Zone
Dubai, U.A.E.

customercare.ae@karcher.com

 

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