High-pressure cleaner HD 9/23 De
For independent use in areas with poor infrastructure: the HD 9/23 De diesel-powered, mobile cold water high-pressure cleaner with 230 bar pressure for high cleaning performance.
Ideal wherever difficult external conditions and demanding cleaning tasks meet: the HD 9/23 De diesel-powered, cold water high-pressure cleaner with its resilient Yanmar diesel engine generates the electricity it needs itself. If necessary, the required water can be sucked directly from lakes or ponds, allowing you to work in areas with poor infrastructure. The machine delivers an impressive 230 bar water pressure and therefore measures up to any task. Its ergonomic frame concept and the puncture-proof wheels guarantee maximum mobility, while the robust basic frame can withstand heavy-duty use. A large water filter and a thermostat valve are built in to protect the pump. The HD 9/23 De from the HD Gasoline Advanced range impresses with its simple operating concept, storage options for accessories and practical expansion options. For example, an attachment kit for a hose reel and an extracage frame with eyelets for loading onto a crane are also available as optional extras.
Features and benefits
Maximum independence
- With reliable Honda or Yanmar motors fitted for use without an external power supply.
- Can suck up water – e.g. from lakes or ponds – and use it for cleaning.
Optimum ease of use
- The ergonomic frame concept makes transport on uneven ground easier.
- Storage possibilities for all accessory parts directly on the machine.
- Puncture-proof wheels guarantee permanently high mobility.
Highly versatile
- Optional cage frame with eyelets for crane loading reliably protects the machine.
- Hose reel attachment kit for shorter set-up & finishing-off times available as an optional extra.
- Portable version with robust tubular frame specially designed for painters and plasterers (HD 728 B).
For the toughest jobs
- Robust basic frame for daily use in tough conditions.
- Large water filter to protect the pump.
- Thermostat valve to protect the pump from overheating in recirculation mode.
Specifications
Technical data
|Flow rate (l/h)
|400 - 930
|Working pressure (bar/MPa)
|40 - up to 230 / 4 - up to 23
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|max. 60
|Drive type
|Diesel
|Motor manufacturer
|Yanmar
|Motor type
|L 100 N
|Number of users at one time
|1
|Portability
|High
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|107.3
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|114.8
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|870 x 725 x 1170
Scope of supply
- Spray gun: Easy Press trigger gun
- High-pressure hose length: 15 m
- High-pressure hose specification: DN 8, 315 bar
- Power nozzle
- Servo Control
Equipment
- Anti-twist system (AVS)
- Infinitely variable pressure and water flow regulation
- Electro start