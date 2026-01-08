Ideal wherever difficult external conditions and demanding cleaning tasks meet: the HD 9/23 De diesel-powered, cold water high-pressure cleaner with its resilient Yanmar diesel engine generates the electricity it needs itself. If necessary, the required water can be sucked directly from lakes or ponds, allowing you to work in areas with poor infrastructure. The machine delivers an impressive 230 bar water pressure and therefore measures up to any task. Its ergonomic frame concept and the puncture-proof wheels guarantee maximum mobility, while the robust basic frame can withstand heavy-duty use. A large water filter and a thermostat valve are built in to protect the pump. The HD 9/23 De from the HD Gasoline Advanced range impresses with its simple operating concept, storage options for accessories and practical expansion options. For example, an attachment kit for a hose reel and an extracage frame with eyelets for loading onto a crane are also available as optional extras.