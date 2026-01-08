Two-way connector
Two-way connector with two separate flow control options. Ideal for connecting two hoses to a single tap with 3/4" thread.
Reliable tap connectors, hose connectors and hoses are essential for an efficient watering system. Kärcher offers a complete range of accessories for connecting, disconnecting and repairing watering systems. For example, two-way connector with two separate flow control options. Ideal for connecting two hoses to a single tap with 3/4" -thread. This high-quality universal two-way connector is suitable for all standard garden hoses and is ergonomically designed for easy handling. The two-way connector compatible with the three most widely used hose diameters and all commercially available click systems.
Features and benefits
2 separate adjustable water connections
- Ideal for the connection of two hoses to a single tap with G3/4-thread.
Specifications
Technical data
|Thread size
|G3/4
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0.1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|105 x 39 x 235
Application areas
- Garden watering
- Kitchen garden
- Garden tools and equipment