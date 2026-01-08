The PrimoFlex® Plus quality hose, which measures 1/2" in diameter and 20 m in length, is perfect for watering areas and gardens of any size. The three-layer garden hose with pressure-resistant reinforcement mesh is free from phthalates (< 0.1%), cadmium, barium and lead – meaning it contains absolutely no substances that are harmful to health. The weather-resistant anti-UV outer layer protects the material and the opaque middle layer prevents algae from building up inside the hose. The bursting pressure is 45 bar. The hose also boasts an impressive temperature resistance of between -20 and 65 °C. We offer a 15-year guarantee for this garden hose. Kärcher PrimoFlex® quality hoses are distinguished by maximum robustness, flexibility and kink resistance, having been designed with both form and function in mind. Our multi-layer PrimoFlex® Plus hoses contain yellow DuPont™ Kevlar® fibres. Use of this material is an unmistakable hallmark of our hoses, highlighting their sturdiness and substantiating our quality claim.