PrimoFlex® Plus hose 1/2" - 50 m
50 m PrimoFlex® Plus quality garden hose (1/2"). With pressure-resistant reinforcement mesh. Contains no substances that are harmful to health. Bursting pressure: 45 bar. High temperature resistance from -20 to 65 °C.
The PrimoFlex® Plus quality hose, which measures 1/2" in diameter and 50 m in length, is perfect for watering areas and gardens of any size. The three-layer garden hose with pressure-resistant reinforcement mesh is free from phthalates (< 0.1%), cadmium, barium and lead – meaning it contains absolutely no substances that are harmful to health. The weather-resistant anti-UV outer layer protects the material and the opaque middle layer prevents algae from building up inside the hose. The bursting pressure is 45 bar. The hose also boasts an impressive temperature resistance of between -20 and 65 °C. We offer a 15-year guarantee for this garden hose. Kärcher PrimoFlex® quality hoses are distinguished by maximum robustness, flexibility and kink resistance, having been designed with both form and function in mind. Our multi-layer PrimoFlex® Plus hoses contain yellow DuPont™ Kevlar® fibres. Use of this material is an unmistakable hallmark of our hoses, highlighting their sturdiness and substantiating our quality claim.
Features and benefits
15-year guarantee
- Guaranteed durability
Three layers
- Resistant to kinks.
Bursting pressure 45 bar
- Guaranteed ruggedness.
Extremely rugged, flexible hose which is resistant to kinks
- For easy handling.
High temperature resistance from -20 to +65°C
- Guaranteed ruggedness.
Free from cadmium, barium and lead
- Poses no risk to health or the environment
Innovative braided weave with yellow DuPont™ Kevlar® fibres.
- High resistance and quality
Opaque inner layer prevents algae formation inside the hose
- Guaranteed durability
Phthalate-free (< 0.1 %) quality garden hose
- Poses no risk to health or the environment
Specifications
Technical data
|Diameter
|1/2″
|Hose length (m)
|50
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight (kg)
|6.5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|6.5
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|390 x 390 x 135
DuPont™ and Kevlar® are registered trademarks of E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company.