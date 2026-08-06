Sensitive surfaces such as windows or solar systems require a correspondingly gentle cleaning method in order to rule out damage. The brush with soft and spliced bristles protects the sensitive glass and yet still cleans thoroughly - either with pure water or at high pressure. For this, it can be easily and quickly connected to a water-bearing telescopic lance or a high-pressure lance from Kärcher. A nozzle kit for pure water or a 25° high-pressure nozzle guarantee both applications.