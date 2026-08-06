Brush soft

For simple installation on telescopic lances or high-pressure lances from Kärcher: brush with soft bristles for deep cleaning of sensitive surfaces such as glass or solar systems.

Sensitive surfaces such as windows or solar systems require a correspondingly gentle cleaning method in order to rule out damage. The brush with soft and spliced bristles protects the sensitive glass and yet still cleans thoroughly - either with pure water or at high pressure. For this, it can be easily and quickly connected to a water-bearing telescopic lance or a high-pressure lance from Kärcher. A nozzle kit for pure water or a 25° high-pressure nozzle guarantee both applications.

Features and benefits
Easy-to-understand colour coding
  • The colour coding facilitates the selection of the appropriate brush.
Versatile fields of application
  • Integrated high-pressure nozzle for using the brush with a high-pressure cleaner.
  • Incl. 2 nozzles and 1 connection piece for use with pure water.
  • With 4 nozzle connections for optimal water application.
Specifications

Technical data

Inlet temperature (°C) max. 40
Connection thread M 18
Colour blue
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 1,2
Videos
Application areas
  • For cleaning solar power installations, surfaces made of (Plexi) glass and conservatories
  • For cleaning sensitive façades with glass, PVC or painted surfaces
Accessories
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Information
Contact Us

Kärcher Center Indonesia
Foresta Business Loft 3, Unit 8-9
Jl. Boulevard Raya, Tangerang 15331

P:  +62 21 - 8065 7600
E:  info.id@karcher.com

Opening hours
Monday - Friday: 09.00 - 17.00
Saturday: 09.00 - 14.00

Customer Care (WA Business chat):
0815 8111 505

Social Media
  • SSL Secured
© 2026 PT Karcher