EASY!Force conversion kit 3 - high-pressure gun

Compatible with existing high-pressure hose and spray lance: EASY!Force conversion kit 3, incl. EASY!Force trigger gun and all necessary adapters for upgrading your high-pressure cleaner.

For upgrading all Kärcher high-pressure cleaners, which already have corresponding accessories, with convenient and energy-saving EASY!Force technology: Our EASY!Force conversion kit 3 includes the EASY!Force high-pressure gun (4.118-005), the adapter 12 (4.111-046) for the high-pressure hose incl. rotary coupling, as well as the adapter 5 (4.111-033) for spray lances with M 22 × 1.5 connection. With this conversion kit existing high-pressure hoses and spray lances can still be used economically.

Specifications

Technical data

Connection thread EASY!Lock
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 1,2
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Information
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Kärcher Center Indonesia
Foresta Business Loft 3, Unit 8-9
Jl. Boulevard Raya, Tangerang 15331

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