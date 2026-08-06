Wet blasting attachment with flow control (without nozzles)
Paint, rust and scale removal made easy: Kärcher wet blasting attachment with flow control for adding blasting abrasive to the high-pressure jet.
Paint, rust and scale removal made easy: Kärcher wet blasting attachment with flow control for adding blasting abrasive to the high-pressure jet. The wet blasting attachment is connected to the lance (replaces high-pressure nozzle).
Specifications
Technical data
|Connection thread
|EASY!Lock
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|4,2
Compatible machines
Accessories
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