Adapter M
Adapter for connecting old spray guns (spray guns M, 96, 97) to new spray lances. Suitable for Kärcher pressure washers manufactured up to 2010.
Also for older models (up to year of construction 2010) Kärcher offers a solution: With the adapter M, current accessories can be connected to the trigger gun M, 96 and 97.
Features and benefits
Adapter for older spray guns manufactured up to 2010
- Intermediate piece for spray gun and spray lance.
New design
- Extremely user-friendly.
Integrated reinforcement
- Makes working with the pressure washer convenient and stable.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0.1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|105 x 42 x 42