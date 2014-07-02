Anti-stick ironing soleplate for l 6006

Non-stick sole for the I 6006 pressurised steam iron with easy-glide stainless steel sole plate. Perfect for ironing delicate materials like silk, linen, black clothes or lace.

Perfect ironing results, from printed shirts to expensive lace. Non-stick sole for the I 6006 pressurised steam iron with easy-glide stainless steel sole plate looks after your clothes and gives you peace of mind. The Teflon sole plate is perfect for ironing delicate materials like silk, linen, black clothes, lace and shirts with overprints, and keeps them looking like new. The perfect solution for hassle-free ironing without shiny patches or iron marks.

Features and benefits
Steam outlets on the soleplate
  • Optimal steam distribution
Specifications

Technical data

Colour silver
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 285 x 135 x 19
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

MORE INFORMATION
CONTACT

Kärcher Cleaning System Pvt. Ltd.

CIN: U29142DL2011PTC214243

Registered Office:

Level 4, B-Wing, Statesmen House Building Barakhamba Road, Connaught Place, New Delhi - 110001, India

Corporate Office:

A-42/4, Sector-62, Noida - 201 309,
Uttar Pradesh

For Sales Query: info.in@kaercher.com
For Service Query: service.in@kaercher.com

Toll Free Customer Care No. 1800 1234 180
Working Hours: 09:30 hrs – 18:00 hrs (Mon-Sat)
(Closed on Sunday & Public Holidays)

SOCIAL MEDIA
  • SSL Secured
CO₂-NEUTRAL WEBSITE
© 2026 Kärcher India