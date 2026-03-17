Carpet glider

Also ensures fresh carpet fibres: The carpet glider for easy attachment to the floor nozzle EasyFix. Ideal for steam cleaning carpets.

The carpet glider and the floor nozzle EasyFix form a dream team for steam cleaning carpets. The floor nozzle EasyFix can be slid easily and conveniently into the carpet glider and removed again – all without having to bend down. Thus the power of steam quickly and easily freshens up carpets and raises the fibres again, restoring their springiness.

Features and benefits
Suitable for the floor nozzle EasyFix
  • It's easy to give carpets a new lease of life with steam.
The floor nozzle EasyFix can be easily slid into the carpet glider and removed again
  • For convenient handling without having to bend down.
Specifications

Technical data

Colour black
Weight (kg) 0.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.3
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 357 x 178 x 46
Application areas
  • Carpet
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

MORE INFORMATION
CONTACT

Kärcher Cleaning System Pvt. Ltd.

CIN: U29142DL2011PTC214243

Registered Office:

Level 4, B-Wing, Statesmen House Building Barakhamba Road, Connaught Place, New Delhi - 110001, India

Corporate Office:

A-42/4, Sector-62, Noida - 201 309,
Uttar Pradesh

For Sales Query: info.in@kaercher.com
For Service Query: service.in@kaercher.com

Toll Free Customer Care No. 1800 1234 180
Working Hours: 09:30 hrs – 18:00 hrs (Mon-Sat)
(Closed on Sunday & Public Holidays)

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