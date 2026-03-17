Carpet glider
Also ensures fresh carpet fibres: The carpet glider for easy attachment to the floor nozzle EasyFix. Ideal for steam cleaning carpets.
The carpet glider and the floor nozzle EasyFix form a dream team for steam cleaning carpets. The floor nozzle EasyFix can be slid easily and conveniently into the carpet glider and removed again – all without having to bend down. Thus the power of steam quickly and easily freshens up carpets and raises the fibres again, restoring their springiness.
Features and benefits
Suitable for the floor nozzle EasyFix
- It's easy to give carpets a new lease of life with steam.
The floor nozzle EasyFix can be easily slid into the carpet glider and removed again
- For convenient handling without having to bend down.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0.1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.3
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|357 x 178 x 46
Application areas
- Carpet