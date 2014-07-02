Crevice nozzle, NT, DN 40, plastic, 290 mm

Plastic crevice tool (DN 40) for vacuuming in crevices and corners. Length: 290 mm.

Plastic crevice tool (DN 40) for vacuuming in crevices and corners. Length: 290 mm.

Specifications

Technical data

Standard nominal width ( ) 40
Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Length (mm) 290
Colour black
Weight (kg) 0.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 300 x 45 x 45
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CONTACT

Kärcher Cleaning System Pvt. Ltd.

CIN: U29142DL2011PTC214243

Registered Office:

Level 4, B-Wing, Statesmen House Building Barakhamba Road, Connaught Place, New Delhi - 110001, India

Corporate Office:

A-42/4, Sector-62, Noida - 201 309,
Uttar Pradesh

For Sales Query: info.in@kaercher.com
For Service Query: service.in@kaercher.com

Toll Free Customer Care No. 1800 1234 180
Working Hours: 09:30 hrs – 18:00 hrs (Mon-Sat)
(Closed on Sunday & Public Holidays)

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