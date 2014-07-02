Suitable for all single motor NT Tact and Ap models from Kärcher and made from cellulose fibre material: The Dry flat pleated filter has an impressive dust separation degree of 99.9%, certifications for dust classes L and M and is ideal for safely vacuuming dry fine dust and coarse dirt. The Dry model has a green label in order to avoid confusion with other filters. If liquids are drawn in, the filter must be dried after use to maintain its suction power.