EasyFinish steam pressure iron
For effortless ironing: The high-quality EasyFinish steam pressure iron with optimal fixed temperature setting and lightweight sole plate with ceramic coating. In attractive black design.
Crease-free laundry can be so easy: with its convenient light sole with ceramic coating, the high-grade EasyFinish steam pressure iron glides effortlessly over the material. At the same time, the steam pressure remains consistently high, which means the ironing can be done up to 50 per cent faster. But not only the pressure saves time: Thanks to the optimally fixed temperature setting for all materials, both the troublesome manual regulation of the temperature and the bothersome pre-sorting of the laundry are no longer necessary. Furthermore, this compact iron impresses with its particularly easy operation and the smart black design.
Features and benefits
Steam outlet holes distributed across the entire ironing surface
- Even steam output across the entire surface.
Optimum fixed temperature setting
- Saves the need for manual temperature adjustment, as the optimum temperature for all textiles is pre-set.
Compact product size
- For easier handling and space-saving storage.
Ceramic-coated iron sole
- Significantly facilitates the gliding of the iron.
Even steam output
- Cuts ironing time in half.
Automatic switch-off function
- Steam pressure iron switches off automatically after 5 minutes – for more safety and lower electricity costs.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|1.5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|1.9
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|258 x 120 x 124
Application areas
- Garments that are suitable for ironing