FC 5 suction head cover white

Picks up dirt even better than before: the optimised suction head cover for the FC 5. Ideal for all white FC 5 devices that are not yet equipped with this as standard.

The new suction head cover for the white FC 5 puts an end to annoying dust bunnies on the floor. Thanks to the integrated thread lifter and wide air channel, coarse dirt pick-up is even more efficient. The optimised cover is extremely easy to retrofit on all white FC 5 devices that are not yet equipped with this as standard. This significantly improves the overall cleaning performance of old white FC 5 devices.

Features and benefits
Integrated thread lifter
  • Integrated grooves enable even better pick-up of dust bunnies and other coarse particles.
Wider suction channel
  • Efficient pick-up of larger particles such as hairballs.
Easily interchangeable
  • The new cover on the device is quick and easy to replace.
Specifications

Technical data

Colour White
Weight (kg) 0.2
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.3
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 300 x 100 x 34
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

MORE INFORMATION
CONTACT

Kärcher Cleaning System Pvt. Ltd.

CIN: U29142DL2011PTC214243

Registered Office:

Level 4, B-Wing, Statesmen House Building Barakhamba Road, Connaught Place, New Delhi - 110001, India

Corporate Office:

A-42/4, Sector-62, Noida - 201 309,
Uttar Pradesh

For Sales Query: info.in@kaercher.com
For Service Query: service.in@kaercher.com

Toll Free Customer Care No. 1800 1234 180
Working Hours: 09:30 hrs – 18:00 hrs (Mon-Sat)
(Closed on Sunday & Public Holidays)

SOCIAL MEDIA
  • SSL Secured
CO₂-NEUTRAL WEBSITE
© 2026 Kärcher India