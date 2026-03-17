Floor cleaning set EasyFix for the SC 1

Cleanliness without contact with dirt: With the floor cleaning set EasyFix for the SC 1, the handheld steam cleaner can be quickly transformed into a 2-in-1 steam mop.

From a handheld steam cleaner to a 2-in-1 steam mop in just a few seconds: The practical floor cleaning set EasyFix for the SC 1 makes this possible. Simply use the hook-and-loop system to secure the microfibre floor cloth to the floor nozzle EasyFix and connect the nozzle to the two extension tubes (each is 0.5 m) to the SC 1 – and then you can start thoroughly cleaning the hard floor. The floor cleaning set EasyFix is included in the standard scope of supply for the SC 1 EasyFix.

Features and benefits
Simple attachment of the floor cleaning set EasyFix to the SC 1
  • The floor nozzle EasyFix can be quickly and effortlessly plugged into the device, along with the steam cleaner tubes.
Convenient hook-and-loop system
  • Easy to attach the floor cleaning cloth to the floor nozzle by simply pressing on it.
  • No slipping of the floor cleaning cloth when cleaning.
Base strap on the floor cleaning cloth
  • No contact with dirt when replacing the cloth: simply step on the base strap and pull the floor nozzle away and up.
Innovative lamella technology
  • Thanks to the lamella, the steam is distributed evenly over the cleaning surface and on the microfibre floor cloth.
Flexible nozzle joint
  • Ergonomic and effective cleaning regardless of the user's height.
  • Ideal for reaching underneath furniture.
Floor cleaning cloth covers all sides of the floor nozzle
  • For effortless cleaning of corners, edges and other hard-to-reach areas.
High-quality microfibre
  • Optimum dirt loosening and a high level of dirt pick-up for thorough cleaning results on all hard surfaces.
  • Device washing up to 60 °C possible. Do not use any softeners.
Specifications

Technical data

Colour black
Weight (kg) 0.7
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.8
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 517 x 43 x 40
Compatible machines
Application areas
  • Hard floors
  • Wall tiles
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

MORE INFORMATION
CONTACT

Kärcher Cleaning System Pvt. Ltd.

CIN: U29142DL2011PTC214243

Registered Office:

Level 4, B-Wing, Statesmen House Building Barakhamba Road, Connaught Place, New Delhi - 110001, India

Corporate Office:

A-42/4, Sector-62, Noida - 201 309,
Uttar Pradesh

For Sales Query: info.in@kaercher.com
For Service Query: service.in@kaercher.com

Toll Free Customer Care No. 1800 1234 180
Working Hours: 09:30 hrs – 18:00 hrs (Mon-Sat)
(Closed on Sunday & Public Holidays)

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