iSolar 400 Advanced

iSolar 400 brush for water flow rate of 700-1,000 l/h. The water-driven disc brush with a width of 400 mm cleans small to medium-sized photovoltaic systems. Also perfect for use on elevated systems.

The iSolar 400 water-driven disc brush is designed for high-pressure cleaners with a water flow rate of 700 to 1,000 l/h. The brush has a working width of 400 mm and is especially suited to cleaning smaller to medium-sized photovoltaic systems. Thanks to its light weight and easy handling, even elevated systems can be conveniently cleaned.

Specifications

Technical data

Flow rate (l/h) 700 / 1000
Inlet temperature (°C) max. 40
Connection thread M 18
Diameter (mm) 400
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 2.6
Application areas
  • Cleaning of solar panel systems
Accessories
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

MORE INFORMATION
CONTACT

Kärcher Cleaning System Pvt. Ltd.

CIN: U29142DL2011PTC214243

Registered Office:

Level 4, B-Wing, Statesmen House Building Barakhamba Road, Connaught Place, New Delhi - 110001, India

Corporate Office:

A-42/4, Sector-62, Noida - 201 309,
Uttar Pradesh

For Sales Query: info.in@kaercher.com
For Service Query: service.in@kaercher.com

Toll Free Customer Care No. 1800 1234 180
Working Hours: 09:30 hrs – 18:00 hrs (Mon-Sat)
(Closed on Sunday & Public Holidays)

SOCIAL MEDIA
  • SSL Secured
CO₂-NEUTRAL WEBSITE
© 2026 Kärcher India