Multi-power jet K3 - K5

Multi-power jet with 5 types of jets: Cleaning agent jet, HP fan jet, rotary nozzle, pencil jet and wide reduced-pressure fan jet. The suitable jet can be selected by simply twisting.

Multi power jet offers 5 types of jet in a single spray lance: Cleaning agent jet, HP fan jet, rotary nozzle, pencil jet and wide reduced-pressure fan jet. The suitable jet is selected easily by twisting. This means than time-consuming changing of the spray lance is no longer necessary. Multi power jet is suitable for all K3 - K5 series domestic pressure washers. The versatile device around the house, garden and car.

Specifications

Technical data

Colour black
Weight (g) 500
Compatible machines
MORE INFORMATION
CONTACT

Kärcher Cleaning System Pvt. Ltd.
A-42/4, Sector-62, Noida - 201 309,
Uttar Pradesh

For Sales Query: info.in@kaercher.com
For Service Query: service.in@kaercher.com

Toll Free Customer Care No. 1800 1234 180
Working Hours: 09:00 hrs – 18:00 hrs (Mon-Fri)
(Closed on Saturday, Sunday & Public Holidays)

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