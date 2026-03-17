Multi-surface roller set, yellow
2-part Pure!Roll® microfibre roller set for gentle cleaning and care of all floors. Lint-free, absorbent and hard-wearing. Suitable for machine washing up to 60 °C.
Double the cleaning power: the multi-surface rollers for the Kärcher floor cleaners EWM 2, FC 3, FC 4-4, FC 5, FC 7 and FC 8 enable gentle cleaning and care of all floors – including parquet.The high-quality multi-surface rollers are lint-free, absorbent and extremely hard-wearing. Very sustainable: the Pure!Roll® rollers are suitable for machine washing at up to 60 °C.
Features and benefits
Pure!Roll® with high-quality microfibre
- Optimum dirt loosening and a high level of dirt pick-up for thorough cleaning results on all hard surfaces.
- Device washing up to 60 °C possible. Do not use any softeners.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|White
|Weight (kg)
|0.2
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|300 x 60 x 60
Application areas
- Hard floors
- Sealed parquet