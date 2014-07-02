Paper filter bags KFI 222

Two-ply paper filter bag with excellent filter performance and high tear resistance. Scope of supply: Five bags

Two-ply paper filter bags with excellent filter performance. The paper filter bags also impress with high tear-resistance and reliably keep dust and dirt inside the device. Five bags are included in the scope of supply.

Features and benefits
Two-layer
  • Tear resistance
  • Outstanding filter capacity
Specifications

Technical data

Quantity (Piece(s)) 5
Colour brown
Weight (kg) 0.3
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.3
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 240 x 120 x 7
Compatible machines
Application areas
  • Dry dirt
MORE INFORMATION
CONTACT

Kärcher Cleaning System Pvt. Ltd.
A-42/4, Sector-62, Noida - 201 309,
Uttar Pradesh

For Sales Query: info.in@kaercher.com
For Service Query: service.in@kaercher.com

Toll Free Customer Care No. 1800 1234 180
Working Hours: 09:00 hrs – 18:00 hrs (Mon-Fri)
(Closed on Saturday, Sunday & Public Holidays)

SOCIAL MEDIA
  • SSL Secured
CO₂-NEUTRAL WEBSITE
© 2026 Kärcher India