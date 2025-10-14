Replacement nozzles accessories

High-quality replacement nozzles for all T-Racer surface cleaners (except T 350) for unit classes K 2 to K 7, gutter cleaner PC 20 for K 3 to K 7, as well as chassis cleaner for K 2 to K 5.

High-quality replacement nozzles for fast and simple nozzle changing. Contents: three pairs of nozzles for various pressure washer performance classes, one power nozzle for cleaning corners and edges in combination with the T 400, T 450 and T 550 surface cleaners, as well as two brackets for securing them in place. The replacement nozzles are suitable for the following accessories: T-Racer surface cleaners for the ranges K 2 to K 7 (excl. T 350), PC 20 gutter cleaner for the ranges K 3 to K 7, as well as chassis cleaner for the ranges K 2 to K 5.

Features and benefits
Replacement nozzle
  • Quick and easy replacement of old nozzles.
  • High quality for a long service life.
High pressure - flat jet
  • Even cleaning and loosening of stubborn dirt.
Powerful cleaning with high pressure
  • Better dirt loosening and efficient cleaning.
Specifications

Technical data

Colour black
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 17 x 17 x 18
