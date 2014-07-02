Roller brush, hard, red, CV 38/1, CV 38/2

Hard roller brush with a length of 356 mm and red polyamide bristles for all CV 38/1 and CV 38/2 upright brush-type vacuum cleaners from Kärcher.

Roller brush of 356 mm for all CV 38/1 and CV 38/2 upright brush-type vacuum cleaners. The roller is equipped with hard, red 10 mm polyamide bristles and is perfect for cleaning needle felt floor coverings, for example. Bristle diameter: 0.30 mm.

Specifications

Technical data

Brush length (mm) 356
Hardness grade hard
Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Colour red
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.3
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 356 x 61 x 61
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CONTACT

Kärcher Cleaning System Pvt. Ltd.

CIN: U29142DL2011PTC214243

Registered Office:

Level 4, B-Wing, Statesmen House Building Barakhamba Road, Connaught Place, New Delhi - 110001, India

Corporate Office:

A-42/4, Sector-62, Noida - 201 309,
Uttar Pradesh

For Sales Query: info.in@kaercher.com
For Service Query: service.in@kaercher.com

Toll Free Customer Care No. 1800 1234 180
Working Hours: 09:30 hrs – 18:00 hrs (Mon-Sat)
(Closed on Sunday & Public Holidays)

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