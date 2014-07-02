Roller brush, hard, red, CV 38/1, CV 38/2
Hard roller brush with a length of 356 mm and red polyamide bristles for all CV 38/1 and CV 38/2 upright brush-type vacuum cleaners from Kärcher.
Roller brush of 356 mm for all CV 38/1 and CV 38/2 upright brush-type vacuum cleaners. The roller is equipped with hard, red 10 mm polyamide bristles and is perfect for cleaning needle felt floor coverings, for example. Bristle diameter: 0.30 mm.
Specifications
Technical data
|Brush length (mm)
|356
|Hardness grade
|hard
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Colour
|red
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.3
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|356 x 61 x 61