Round brush kit with brass bristles

Round brush set with brass bristles for removing stubborn and ingrained dirt. Ideal for non-sensitive surfaces.

Round brush set with solid brass bristles for the effortless removal of stubborn dirt and encrustations - for example on the oven grate or hob. The sturdy metal bristles make the cleaning brushes a powerhouse among the steam cleaner brushes. Attention: Not suitable for sensitive surfaces such as wood or plastic.

Features and benefits
Brass brushes
  • Sturdy brushes for easy removal of stubborn dirt
Specifications

Technical data

Colour black
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 40 x 26 x 26
Application areas
  • Barbecues
  • Oven
  • Even stubborn dirt
Accessories
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

MORE INFORMATION
CONTACT

Kärcher Cleaning System Pvt. Ltd.

CIN: U29142DL2011PTC214243

Registered Office:

Level 4, B-Wing, Statesmen House Building Barakhamba Road, Connaught Place, New Delhi - 110001, India

Corporate Office:

A-42/4, Sector-62, Noida - 201 309,
Uttar Pradesh

For Sales Query: info.in@kaercher.com
For Service Query: service.in@kaercher.com

Toll Free Customer Care No. 1800 1234 180
Working Hours: 09:30 hrs – 18:00 hrs (Mon-Sat)
(Closed on Sunday & Public Holidays)

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