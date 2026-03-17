Spray lance 600 mm

Spray lance in 600mm stainless steel, can be rotated 360º under pressure for professional high pressure washers. Compatible: All Kärcher professional pressure washer

Spray lances in various length versions, stainless steel with hand screw fitting. Ergonomically shaped handle bowls to ensure optimum handling and insulation. 360° rotatable under pressure.

Features and benefits
Ergonomic carrying handle
  • Long lifetime.
  • Robust tubular steel frame.
Specifications

Technical data

Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.7
Compatible machines
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

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CONTACT

Kärcher Cleaning System Pvt. Ltd.

CIN: U29142DL2011PTC214243

Registered Office:

Level 4, B-Wing, Statesmen House Building Barakhamba Road, Connaught Place, New Delhi - 110001, India

Corporate Office:

A-42/4, Sector-62, Noida - 201 309,
Uttar Pradesh

For Sales Query: info.in@kaercher.com
For Service Query: service.in@kaercher.com

Toll Free Customer Care No. 1800 1234 180
Working Hours: 09:30 hrs – 18:00 hrs (Mon-Sat)
(Closed on Sunday & Public Holidays)

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