Steam pressure iron I 6006

High-quality pressurised steam iron with easy-glide stainless steel soleplate in yellow/black.

High-quality pressurised steam iron with easy-glide stainless steel soleplate in yellow/black. Can be used together with the Kärcher steam cleaner. Consistent steam pressure makes ironing easy in half the time. Superior steam technology and easy-glide soleplate makes light work of even the most difficult textiles. The Kärcher pressurised steam iron has a continuous steam as well as an interval steam function.

Features and benefits
Steam outlet holes distributed across the entire ironing surface
  • Even steam output across the entire surface.
Continuous steam setting
  • Consistent steam output for easy and fast ironing of big textiles such as tablecloths, bed linen etc.
Stainless steel soleplate
  • Steam iron glides easily.
Even steam output
  • Cuts ironing time in half.
Interval steaming
  • For targeted steam output.
Temperature regulation
  • Can be used to iron various fabrics.
Specifications

Technical data

Colour Yellow
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 1.8
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 297 x 147 x 180
Compatible machines
Application areas
  • Garments that are suitable for ironing
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

MORE INFORMATION
CONTACT

Kärcher Cleaning System Pvt. Ltd.

CIN: U29142DL2011PTC214243

Registered Office:

Level 4, B-Wing, Statesmen House Building Barakhamba Road, Connaught Place, New Delhi - 110001, India

Corporate Office:

A-42/4, Sector-62, Noida - 201 309,
Uttar Pradesh

For Sales Query: info.in@kaercher.com
For Service Query: service.in@kaercher.com

Toll Free Customer Care No. 1800 1234 180
Working Hours: 09:30 hrs – 18:00 hrs (Mon-Sat)
(Closed on Sunday & Public Holidays)

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