Suction brush

Rotatable suction brush (DN 35) with high-quality synthetic hair bristles. Dimensions of the brush attachment: 70 × 45 mm. 

Thanks to the rotatable suction brush in DN 35 from Kärcher, the inclination angle of the brush can be adapted to the surface to be cleaned. This means that the suction brush with high-quality synthetic hair bristles extends the possible applications of the vacuum cleaner and improves the vacuuming result. Perfect, e.g., for cleaning furniture, wall panelling made of wood or natural stone, as well as skirting boards, or also for cleaning fittings during the vehicle interior cleaning.

Specifications

Technical data

Standard nominal width (mm) 35
Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Width (mm) 70
Colour black
Weight (kg) 0.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 115 x 50 x 70
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CONTACT

Kärcher Cleaning System Pvt. Ltd.

CIN: U29142DL2011PTC214243

Registered Office:

Level 4, B-Wing, Statesmen House Building Barakhamba Road, Connaught Place, New Delhi - 110001, India

Corporate Office:

A-42/4, Sector-62, Noida - 201 309,
Uttar Pradesh

For Sales Query: info.in@kaercher.com
For Service Query: service.in@kaercher.com

Toll Free Customer Care No. 1800 1234 180
Working Hours: 09:30 hrs – 18:00 hrs (Mon-Sat)
(Closed on Sunday & Public Holidays)

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