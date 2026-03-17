Suction hose, NT, DN 35, length 2.5 m, clip 2.0, bayonet 2.0

The suction hose in nominal width DN 35 and with 2.5 m length is suitable for use with wet and dry vacuum cleaners from Kärcher.

The suction hose in nominal width DN 35 is ideal for use with wet and dry vacuum cleaners from Kärcher. The 2.5 m hose is connected to the device with a bayonet 2.0 connection and to accessories with a clip 2.0 connection. Both 2.0 connections are compatible with vacuum cleaners from model year 2017.

Specifications

Technical data

Length (m) 2.5
Standard nominal width ( ) ID 35
Version Standard
Connection on the accessory side¹⁾ Clip 2.0
Connection on the machine side²⁾ Bayonet 2.0
Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Colour anthracite
Weight (kg) 0.6
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.7
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 430 x 380 x 90
Compatible machines
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

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CONTACT

Kärcher Cleaning System Pvt. Ltd.

CIN: U29142DL2011PTC214243

Registered Office:

Level 4, B-Wing, Statesmen House Building Barakhamba Road, Connaught Place, New Delhi - 110001, India

Corporate Office:

A-42/4, Sector-62, Noida - 201 309,
Uttar Pradesh

For Sales Query: info.in@kaercher.com
For Service Query: service.in@kaercher.com

Toll Free Customer Care No. 1800 1234 180
Working Hours: 09:30 hrs – 18:00 hrs (Mon-Sat)
(Closed on Sunday & Public Holidays)

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