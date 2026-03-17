Suction hose, NT, DN 35, length 2.5 m, electrically conductive, clip 2.0, bayonet 2.0
The electrically conductive suction hose in nominal width DN 35 and with 2.5 m length is suitable for use with wet and dry vacuum cleaners.
The electrically conductive suction hose in nominal width DN 35 is ideal for use with wet and dry vacuum cleaners from Kärcher. The 2.5 m hose is connected to the device with a bayonet 2.0 connection and to accessories with a clip 2.0 connection. Both 2.0 connections are compatible with vacuum cleaners from model year 2017.
Specifications
Technical data
|Length (m)
|2.5
|Standard nominal width ( )
|ID 35
|Version
|Electrically conductive
|Connection on the accessory side¹⁾
|Clip 2.0
|Connection on the machine side²⁾
|Bayonet 2.0
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0.7
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.7
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|420 x 370 x 90