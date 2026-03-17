Suction hose, T, DN 35, length 2 m, Clip 2.0, click fastener

The suction hose in nominal width DN 35 and with 2 m length is suitable for use with dry vacuum cleaners from Kärcher.

The suction hose in nominal width DN 35 is ideal for use with dry vacuum cleaners from Kärcher. The 2 m hose is connected to the device with a click fastener and to accessories with a clip 2.0 connection. The latter is compatible with vacuum cleaners from model year 2017.

Specifications

Technical data

Length (m) 2
Standard nominal width ( ) ID 35
Version Standard
Connection on the accessory side¹⁾ Clip 2.0
Connection on the machine side²⁾ Click fastener
Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Colour anthracite
Weight (kg) 0.4
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.5
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 460 x 360 x 90
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Compatible machines
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CONTACT

Kärcher Cleaning System Pvt. Ltd.

CIN: U29142DL2011PTC214243

Registered Office:

Level 4, B-Wing, Statesmen House Building Barakhamba Road, Connaught Place, New Delhi - 110001, India

Corporate Office:

A-42/4, Sector-62, Noida - 201 309,
Uttar Pradesh

For Sales Query: info.in@kaercher.com
For Service Query: service.in@kaercher.com

Toll Free Customer Care No. 1800 1234 180
Working Hours: 09:30 hrs – 18:00 hrs (Mon-Sat)
(Closed on Sunday & Public Holidays)

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