With the smart self-emptying station, the RCV 5 becomes even more autonomous, because the dust container is emptied automatically. This way, the user is spared this tedious and often dirty job. Dust and dirt are simply vacuumed automatically into the high-quality fleece filter bag as soon as the RCV 5 docks in the charging and self-emptying station – either after a completed cleaning task or when recharging in between. The dirt is reliably trapped. It couldn't be simpler. Thanks to the charging function on the self-emptying station, the robot's battery is recharged at the same time too.