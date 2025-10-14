VC cleaning kit
The VC cleaning kit extends the variety of applications for the vacuum cleaner range. This makes cleaning tasks simpler and easier.
Cleaning tasks are simpler and easier thanks to the VC cleaning kit. Hard-to-reach areas are conveniently cleaned using the accessories. The kit contains a crevice nozzle, a hair suction set, a flexible connection piece and four different brushes. In addition, an add-on hose piece is included which can be connected to various accessory parts. The VC accessory has an ergonomic design and is easy to use.
Features and benefits
Suitable accessory for the Kärcher VC 2 and VC 3 vacuum cleaners
Comprehensive accessory kit
- With the diverse range of accessories, numerous home cleaning tasks are now easier to manage.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0.5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|1.3
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|410 x 308 x 80
Application areas
- Hard-to-reach areas (corners, crevices, gaps, etc.)