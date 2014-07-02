Wallpaper stripper

Wallpaper stripper ideal for removing wallpaper and glue residues using the power of steam.

Wallpaper stripper ideal for removing wallpaper and glue residues using the power of steam Steam cleaner can be used for removing wallpaper and decorating.

Features and benefits
Attachment with steam opening and scraper
  • Kind to the skin - quickly removes wallpaper and wallpaper adhesive.
Wide steam coverage
  • Quickly removes wallpaper from large areas
No escaping of steam
  • Steam quickly penetrates into the wallpaper
Specifications

Technical data

Colour black
Weight (kg) 0.4
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.6
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 320 x 220 x 100
Application areas
  • Wallpaper
  • Even stubborn dirt
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

MORE INFORMATION
CONTACT

Kärcher Cleaning System Pvt. Ltd.

CIN: U29142DL2011PTC214243

Registered Office:

Level 4, B-Wing, Statesmen House Building Barakhamba Road, Connaught Place, New Delhi - 110001, India

Corporate Office:

A-42/4, Sector-62, Noida - 201 309,
Uttar Pradesh

For Sales Query: info.in@kaercher.com
For Service Query: service.in@kaercher.com

Toll Free Customer Care No. 1800 1234 180
Working Hours: 09:30 hrs – 18:00 hrs (Mon-Sat)
(Closed on Sunday & Public Holidays)

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