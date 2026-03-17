Window nozzle

Window nozzle for very easy and deep cleaning of glass, windows or mirrors with the steam cleaner.

With the window nozzle glass surfaces can be easily cleaned with the steam cleaner without leaving any streaks. This extends not only the field of application of the Kärcher steam cleaners, but also ensures sparkling windows and mirrors.

Features and benefits
High-quality squeegee blade
  • Streak-free cleaning of glass, windows, mirrors and optimal removal of steam and the dirt.
Steam openings in the nozzle
  • The glass pane is vaporised which helps to optimally remove dirt.
Small and lightweight design
  • Simple handling for deep cleaning results.
Specifications

Technical data

Colour black
Weight (kg) 0.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 255 x 43 x 130
Compatible machines
Application areas
  • Windows and glass surfaces
Accessories
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

MORE INFORMATION
CONTACT

Kärcher Cleaning System Pvt. Ltd.

CIN: U29142DL2011PTC214243

Registered Office:

Level 4, B-Wing, Statesmen House Building Barakhamba Road, Connaught Place, New Delhi - 110001, India

Corporate Office:

A-42/4, Sector-62, Noida - 201 309,
Uttar Pradesh

For Sales Query: info.in@kaercher.com
For Service Query: service.in@kaercher.com

Toll Free Customer Care No. 1800 1234 180
Working Hours: 09:30 hrs – 18:00 hrs (Mon-Sat)
(Closed on Sunday & Public Holidays)

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