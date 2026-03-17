WV squeegee blades black (250 mm)
Replacement squeegee blades for streak-free cleanliness on all smooth surfaces – without any dripping dirty water. Suitable for the WV 1 window vacs.
For permanently streak-free results: replace the 250 mm squeegee blade quickly and simply. This is how your window vac cleans all smooth surfaces streak-free. Suitable for: WV 1, WV 1 Go and WV 1 Compact.
Features and benefits
Quick replacement of the squeegee blade.
- For streak-free cleanliness on all smooth surfaces – without any dripping water.
Soft silicone lip
- Streak-free cleaning.
Specifications
Technical data
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|2
|Colour
|black
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|250 x 5 x 45
Application areas
- Smooth surfaces
- Windows and glass surfaces
- Mirrors
- Tiles
- Shower cubicle/bathtub
- Work surfaces in the kitchen
- Condensation
- Photovoltaic systems / Balcony power plants